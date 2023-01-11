New school opens in Elkhart this fall
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 12:47 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A new school is coming to Elkhart this fall.
Ashley Molyneaux joined 16 News Now at Noon to talk about Premier Arts Academy.
The school will be open to all K-6 Indiana students starting in the fall of 2023.
Parents can learn more during free informational nights – Thursday evening at 7 p.m. at the Lerner Theatre, and Saturday at EPIC Dance Studios.
To learn more, click here.
