New school opens in Elkhart this fall

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A new school is coming to Elkhart this fall.

Ashley Molyneaux joined 16 News Now at Noon to talk about Premier Arts Academy.

The school will be open to all K-6 Indiana students starting in the fall of 2023.

Parents can learn more during free informational nights – Thursday evening at 7 p.m. at the Lerner Theatre, and Saturday at EPIC Dance Studios.

