Millage renewal proposal on May ballot for Lake Michigan College

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Looking ahead to the election on May 2!

Voters who live in the Lake Michigan College district will be asked to approve a tax renewal to help fund the school.

To be clear, it’s not a tax increase.

The proposal would renew the current millage, which expires this year. LMC’s renewal proposal would cost homeowners with a $100,000 taxable valuation about $88 a year. Approval would also freeze the tax rate for the next 20 years.

This current millage generates nearly 30 percent of LMC’s total operational budget.

