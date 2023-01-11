Michigan State Legislature begins 2023 session

LANSING, Mich. (WILX/WNDU) - The new Michigan Legislature went to work on Wednesday with Democrats in control of the House and the Senate for the first time in nearly four decades.

And when you factor in Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, this trifecta has happened only four times within the last 130 years.

Now that they are in the majority, Democratic lawmakers say it gives them leverage to pass proposals that have been blocked over recent years, such as gun control and climate change.

As for Whitmer, she plans to improve roads, education, upscale the state’s workforce, and steer the state toward an electric vehicle economy.

Though Democrats have a majority in both the House and the Senate, the democrats only hold a two-seat majority.

