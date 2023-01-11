Michigan State Legislature begins 2023 session

By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 6:14 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX/WNDU) - The new Michigan Legislature went to work on Wednesday with Democrats in control of the House and the Senate for the first time in nearly four decades.

And when you factor in Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, this trifecta has happened only four times within the last 130 years.

Now that they are in the majority, Democratic lawmakers say it gives them leverage to pass proposals that have been blocked over recent years, such as gun control and climate change.

As for Whitmer, she plans to improve roads, education, upscale the state’s workforce, and steer the state toward an electric vehicle economy.

Though Democrats have a majority in both the House and the Senate, the democrats only hold a two-seat majority.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police have confirmed that the crash is now fatal.
Two dead after fatal semi crash on US-12 identified
Dustin Marshall, 46, of Osceola and Chris Deneen, 35, of Niles were killed in a semi crash on...
Friends remember men killed in U.S. 12 semi crash
Elkhart County RV-maker brings healthcare clinic to employees at work.
Elkhart County RV-maker builds healthcare clinic for employees at work
A glowing green comet will make an appearance for the first time in 50,000 years.
Green comet to appear in sky for first time in 50,000 years
Police said this man shot and killed a robber inside the restaurant.
Fatal shooting of robber by customer at Mexican restaurant will go to grand jury, police say

Latest News

SBPD Patrol Chief Eric Crittendon hired as new safety head for SBCSC
While he may be new to the role, Eric Crittendon is not new to making a difference at South...
Introducing the new SBCSC Director of Security and Emergency Preparedness
Holcomb pushes business growth, funding in State of the State address
Holcomb pushes business growth, funding in State of the State address
Wednesday's Child: Joselyn's turn.
Wednesday's Child: Joselyn's turn