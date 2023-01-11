Medical Moment: Hangover hacks

(WNDU) - There’s been a lot of talk about starting your year off right with a dry January.

But what about those of us going in the opposite direction?

It’s likely you have your own hangover story. The most hungover day of the year is, you guessed it, New Year’s Day. But what do you do to ease your pain?

The latest trend on TikTok has us all freezing just thinking about it!

Dunking your face in a bowl of ice water! A pharmacist in Texas claims that keeping your face submerged for 15 seconds turns on the part of your brain that’s responsible for digestion.

There’s no scientific proof it works.

Another myth is that having a drink the morning after will help. Experts say having a drink the next day will actually prolong your pain.

So, what does science say you should do?

First up, drink water! Dehydration contributes to increased thirst, fatigue, headaches, and dizziness!

Eat a good breakfast! It helps maintain steady blood sugar levels, and science shows low blood sugar can worsen nausea, fatigue, and weakness!

New research also shows in small studies that red ginseng reduced blood alcohol levels and hangover severity!

One more thing to keep in mind: The type of alcohol you drink makes a difference. There is evidence that many wines contain sulfites which can trigger headaches.

