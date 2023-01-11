Marian’s Nevaeh Foster reaches 2,000 points for high school career

By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 4:03 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Marian girls basketball team picked up a 59-50 win over Adams on Tuesday night, but the night belonged to senior shooting guard Nevaeh Foster.

Foster scored her 2,000th career point on a free throw, becoming the third player in St. Joseph County history to reach the mark. She joins Skylar Diggins and Mila Reynolds, who both reached that milestone with Washington.

The Western Kentucky commit is also Marian’s all-time leading scorer, passing Demetrius Jackson back on Dec. 29. Jackson presented Foster with a commemorative basketball on Tuesday night.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

High School

3 Michiana girls basketball standouts nominated for 2023 McDonald’s All American Girls Game

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Nevaeh Foster (Marian), Rashunda Jones (Washington), and Amiyah Reynolds (Washington) were nominated based on athletic achievement, scholastic achievement, and behavior.

Notre Dame

Irish get 1st ACC win in overtime thriller over Georgia Tech

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Matt Loch
Despite missing a potential game-winning layup at the buzzer, the Irish forced overtime and knocked off the Yellow Jackets,73-72 to win their first ACC game of the season.

Notre Dame

Former ND linebacker Michael Stonebreaker elected to College Football Hall of Fame

Updated: Jan. 10, 2023 at 2:40 PM EST
|
By Drew Sanders and 16 News Now
Stonebreaker is the 55th Notre Dame player or coach inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame, which is the most of any institution in the country.

Basketball

Ice-cold shooting dooms Irish in Chapel Hill

Updated: Jan. 8, 2023 at 11:57 PM EST
|
By Drew Sanders
The Notre Dame women’s basketball team shot 28% en route to their lowest point total of the season and a 60-50 loss to North Carolina Sunday.

Latest News

Basketball

Irish chopped down in Chapel Hill for 5th straight ACC loss

Updated: Jan. 8, 2023 at 12:11 AM EST
|
By Drew Sanders
Saturday, they suffered their sixth loss in the last seven games, and their fifth in five conference contests as they went down to the University of North Carolina, 81-64.

High School

Mishawaka Cavemen win 3A state wrestling championship

Updated: Jan. 7, 2023 at 11:58 PM EST
|
By Drew Sanders
Competing for their first team state title in 13 years, the Mishawaka Cavemen came away from Saturday as 3A state champions.

High School

ROUNDBALL ROUNDUP: Scores, highlights from 01/06/23

Updated: Jan. 7, 2023 at 1:04 AM EST
|
By Drew Sanders
The first Friday of the new year means its time for Roundball Roundup!

Notre Dame

Wake Forest QB Sam Hartman transferring to Notre Dame

Updated: Jan. 5, 2023 at 4:51 PM EST
|
By 16 News Now
Hartman, who had been rumored to join the Fighting Irish since he entered the transfer portal Dec. 27, announced his decision on Twitter on Thursday afternoon.

Notre Dame

Pair of Notre Dame defensive lineman declare for NFL Draft

Updated: Jan. 5, 2023 at 12:24 AM EST
|
By Drew Sanders
Jayson Ademilola and Chris Smith both announced via social media on Wednesday that they would be entering this year’s draft.

Basketball

IU South Bend splits hoops double-header with Roosevelt

Updated: Jan. 5, 2023 at 12:17 AM EST
|
By Drew Sanders
The IU South Bend Titans men’s and women’s basketball teams hosted conference opponent Roosevelt University on Wednesday night for a double-header.