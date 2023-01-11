Marian’s Nevaeh Foster reaches 2,000 points for high school career
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 4:03 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Marian girls basketball team picked up a 59-50 win over Adams on Tuesday night, but the night belonged to senior shooting guard Nevaeh Foster.
Foster scored her 2,000th career point on a free throw, becoming the third player in St. Joseph County history to reach the mark. She joins Skylar Diggins and Mila Reynolds, who both reached that milestone with Washington.
The Western Kentucky commit is also Marian’s all-time leading scorer, passing Demetrius Jackson back on Dec. 29. Jackson presented Foster with a commemorative basketball on Tuesday night.
