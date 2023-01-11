Marian’s Nevaeh Foster reaches 2,000 points for high school career

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Marian girls basketball team picked up a 59-50 win over Adams on Tuesday night, but the night belonged to senior shooting guard Nevaeh Foster.

Foster scored her 2,000th career point on a free throw, becoming the third player in St. Joseph County history to reach the mark. She joins Skylar Diggins and Mila Reynolds, who both reached that milestone with Washington.

With that free throw, Nevaeh Foster scores her 2000th point! Congratulations on this awesome accomplishment! #GoKnights pic.twitter.com/2UjtLC7CRJ — Mishawaka Marian (@marianhssports) January 11, 2023

Congratulations to Lady Knight Senior Nevaeh Foster @vaya14_ on joining the 2000 point Club tonight with a win tonight!!! What an Amazing accomplishment!! #GoKnights pic.twitter.com/j5dbkXJyzZ — 🏀Marian⚔️GBB🏀 (@MHSLadyKnights) January 11, 2023

The Western Kentucky commit is also Marian’s all-time leading scorer, passing Demetrius Jackson back on Dec. 29. Jackson presented Foster with a commemorative basketball on Tuesday night.

Congratulations to Nevaeh Foster for becoming the All-time leading scorer in Marian basketball history with a rebound basket on December 29th. Presenting her with a ball to commemorate the occasion is the previous record holder @D_Jay11 pic.twitter.com/OdnPbTg9Wq — Mishawaka Marian (@marianhssports) January 11, 2023

