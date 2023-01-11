Man arrested for possessing drugs, guns after traffic stop on Indiana Toll Road

George Gandy
George Gandy(Elkhart County Sheriff's Office)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 3:25 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend man was arrested for several felony charges after a traffic stop on the Indiana Toll Road early Monday morning.

Troopers stopped a silver 2000 Chevrolet just before 3:20 a.m. near the 91-mile marker, which is approximately one mile west of the Elkhart exit, for a moving violation.

While speaking to the driver and the two passengers of the Chevrolet, troopers noticed a handgun with an extended magazine on the floorboard.

Troopers later searched the vehicle and found several plastic bags containing approximately 36.7 grams of suspected methamphetamine. Troopers also found several pills that were preliminarily identified as controlled substances, suspected marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and two additional handguns.

The identification the driver originally gave to Troopers was found to be false, but he was soon identified as George Gandy, 36. of South Bend.

Gandy was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia.

Gandy was taken to the Elkhart County Jail. The two passengers in the Chevrolet were released from the scene.

Troopers found several plastic bags containing approximately 36.7 grams of suspected methamphetamine. Troopers also found several pills that were preliminarily identified as controlled substances, suspected marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and two additional handguns.(Indiana State Police)

