Irish get 1st ACC win in overtime thriller

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame men’s basketball team trailed Georgia Tech by seven points with under three minutes to play in regulation. Despite missing a potential game winning lay up at the buzzer, they force overtime and knock off the Yellowjackets, 73-72 to win their first ACC game of the season.

Dane Goodwin led the way with a double-double. He scored a team high 19 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, which was a career high for the graduate senior.

Freshman JJ Starling added 16 points. Nate Laszewski and Cormac Ryan also scored in double figures. Laszewski’s two free throws in overtime ended up being the game winners, as Georgia Tech’s Ja’von Franklin couldn’t hit the shot at the buzzer.

The Irish are now 9-8 overall on the season, 1-5 in conference play. They make a trip to Syracuse on Saturday in the their next game.

