Introducing the new SBCSC Director of Security and Emergency Preparedness

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -New details out of Tuesday night’s South Bend Community School Corporation Board Meeting.

They’re adding a new member of their staff in an effort to bolster security measures at their buildings.

16 News Now introduces us to their new Security and Emergency Preparedness Director.

While he may be new to the role, Eric Crittendon is not new to making a difference at South Bend Schools.

He’s now a big piece in the school corporation’s overall effort to prioritize safety for their students.

“I want every kid to be successful and succeed. That’s my drive,” he said.

This is where new Safety and Emergency Preparedness director Eric Crittendon will be setting up after leaving the SBPD, the force where first started his career more than 30 years ago.

“I enjoy what I do. I love what I do. I love the officers that work here. It’s been a great opportunity,” Crittendon said.

Crittendon will oversee the safety of facilities, assist principals and security staff in keeping order inside the schools and provide safety training for employees.

He’ll continue the work he’s been doing while advising the school corporation on safety improvements they’ve worked on like the adoption of SafeVisitor systems, improving video surveillance, and strengthening emergency response plans.

“It puts a person in that place. Obviously, I’ve been involved in their safety and security for a very long time when I was there as basically a consultant. Now bringing me fully over, I’ll be able to provide them with 100% being that I’ll be there 100% of the time, and making sure that tasks I recommend, or things I recommend are started and then they get completed,” he said.

Crittendon has 25 years of experience not only as an SRO but also supervising them. His experience working in school buildings is one of the biggest benefits administrators see in this hire.

“We’re 2-3 steps further because we’re bringing on someone with that history and that knowledge. In terms of relationship building, that’s huge. In terms of the community and knowing the community, it’s huge. So, it’s a win-win for everyone,” said SBCSC Asst. Superintendent of Business and Finance/C.F.O. Kareemah Fowler.

Crittendon’s work at South Bend Schools will officially start on March 27th, with his retirement from the SBPD slated for April.

Many of the safety improvements going on at South Bend Schools are coming from referendum dollars, but this new role is something the school corporation has been planning for.

It’s being paid for money they prioritized in the general budget.

