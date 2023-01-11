Indiana man catches record-setting burbot on Lake Michigan

PORTER COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An Indiana man has set the state record for his burbot catch on Lake Michigan!

Scott Skafar, of Valparaiso, caught a 10.2 lbs. burbot on Lake Michigan on Dec. 30, 2022. This catch bested the state’s previous 1990 record by 2.5 lbs.! He also caught a second burbot the same day that beat the old state record by nearly 2 lbs.

Burbot is a unique species native to Lake Michigan because they are the only freshwater fish in the cod family.

Colloquially they are also known as “poor man’s lobster” and have whiskers similar to catfish. They are typically found at the bottom of the lake in deep water. Anglers looking to catch some should seek fishing times between November and April when water temperatures are cold enough for them to move closer to shore.

Stay up-to-date on Lake Michigan fishing conditions on the DNR website here.

