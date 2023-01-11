Howard Park offering fun winter activities

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re looking to get out and enjoy the outdoors this winter, there are plenty of places that offer that in Michiana.

Howard Park in South Bend is one of those spots. They offer a variety of activities throughout the week, including skating lessons, DJ skate nights and even yoga on ice.

“You’ve heard of hot yoga, well, this is the opposite. This is cold yoga, it’s on ice,” said Aaron Perri, the executive director of SBVPA. “We have trained instructors out here. It’s free, you bring your yoga mat and bring a bath towel. That’s the trick. Put a bath towel down first, and then you won’t slip around on the ice.”

Yoga on ice takes place on Saturday from 10 – 11 a.m.

For more information or to reserve a skate session, click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.