GoFundMe set up for Benton Harbor health clinic after extensive water damage

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - A new healthcare clinic that opened in Benton Harbor in September closed right after Christmas.

The weather is being blamed.

A pipe in the ceiling above a second-story bathroom froze and burst. Flood damage has been estimated to be in the $250,000 range.

The clinic is located at 1850 Pipestone.

“It was pretty soaked all over. I cried. I don’t want to think about it because we don’t have money, you know, we are a non-profit,” said Manjerngie Cecelia Ndebe Borloh with Christian Global Medical Healthcare.

Christian Global runs clinics in Portage and Wyoming, Michigan. It opened the Benton Harbor clinic in September because so many Benton Harbor residents were showing up at the Portage location.

Christian Global’s mission is to increase access to care and to decrease healthcare disparities—to prevent people dying from preventable diseases.

“We found out, if we spend a little bit more extra time with them, and see them from their world view, and accommodate their inability to be here on time; they are sometimes they’re going to be late or not sure of, and not discharge them but work with them, we can make them healthier, and in nine years, we are doing that. We are reducing the disease burden wherever we serve.”

Whether Christian Global continues to serve the Benton Harbor community perhaps depends on the outcome of a GoFundMe page established on the not-for-profit’s behalf.

“Ordinary people make changes. Ordinary people build America. Ordinary people repair America, and I believe that ordinary Americans are going to come to our aid, and whoever got deep pockets will help, we’ll be willing to receive it, to fix the building,” said Borloh.

Fundraiser by Manjerngie Cecelia Ndebe Borloh : Help Restore Clinic Damaged By Winter Blizzard (gofundme.com)

