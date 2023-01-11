Forum held for public feedback on Kennedy Park renovation plans

By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 11:46 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Venues, Parks, and Arts held a community feedback session for renovations of Kennedy Park.

The meeting at the Charles Black Community Center gave people a chance to see the future plans for the park. Back in September, the council approved a proposal for the change.

Some of the changes shown tonight include a new picnic row, new playing fields, educational opportunities, and more.

“What we hope to do, is use this feedback as part of this grant application, there’s a federal grant available to the city of South Bend, and Kennedy Park fits in the perfect sub-section of eligible properties,” explained Aaron Perri, executive director at SBVPA. ”So we hope to leverage the feedback we get tonight with our grant application to bring some new resources to the community.

Officials say park plans are still in the early stages, and they want more feedback before any construction begins.

