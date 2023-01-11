City of St. Joseph could see water, sewer rate increase

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - Officials in St. Joseph are looking for ways to fund infrastructure projects, and that means water and sewer rates could go up.

The city is considering increasing rates every year for the next six years. The increases would average out to an 11 percent hike in customers’ combined sewer and water bills.

For a typical customer, quarterly charges on a combined bill would go up around $22 the first year.

The money will go to fixing street and water systems as well as sewer system projects. The plans are a work in progress and could change based on actual costs.

