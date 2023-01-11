3 Michiana girls basketball standouts nominated for 2023 McDonald’s All American Girls Game

(WNDU) - 722 of the nation’s elite girls and boys high school basketball players have been nominated for the chance to play in this year’s McDonald’s All American Games.

That list of nominations includes the following three girls basketball standouts from right here in Michiana!

  • Nevaeh Foster (Marian)
  • Rashunda Jones (Washington)
  • Amiyah Reynolds (Washington)

Foster, Jones, and Reynolds were nominated based upon the following criteria: athletic achievement, scholastic achievement, and behavior.

A complete list of 2023 McDonald’s All American Games Nominees is available here. The top 24 girls and 24 boys selected for the games will be revealed on Jan. 24.

The 2023 McDonald’s All American Girls Game will air on March 28 at 6:30 p.m. EDT on ESPN2 and the boys game will immediately follow on ESPN at 9 p.m. EDT.

