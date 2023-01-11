3 arrested, charged in connection with deadly South Bend shooting

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Three people have been arrested and charged in connection with a deadly shooting last week in South Bend.

Police were called on Jan. 2 to the 800 block of Ashland Avenue on reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found Rachel Havrick, 46, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Havrick was pronounced deceased at the scene.

After investigating and processing evidence, three suspects were identified and arrested.

The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office has filed the following charges against the suspects:

Ddrea Bostic (25):

Count I: Murder

Count II: Felony Murder

Count III: Felony Murder

Count IV: Burglary, a level 1 felony

Count V: Robbery, a level 2 felony

Count VI: Firearm Enhancement

Devon Briggs (20):

Count I: Felony Murder

Count II: Felony Murder

Count III: Burglary, a level 1 felony

Count IV: Robbery, a level 2 felony

Count V: Firearm Enhancement

Erica Elie (30):

Count I: Assisting a Criminal, a level 5 felony

Count II: Assisting a Criminal, a level 5 felony

Bostic is currently being held without bond at the St. Joseph County Jail. Briggs is currently being held at the St. Joseph County jail and is expected to be arraigned on Thursday, Jan. 12. Elie is currently being held on a $3,000 bond at the St. Joseph County Jail.

The South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is continuing to investigate this shooting.

