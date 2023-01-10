Woman arrested for meth possession after traffic stop in LaPorte County

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A California woman was arrested in LaPorte County on a meth possession charge following a traffic stop on the Indiana Toll Road.

Just after 2:05 p.m. on Monday near the 48-mile marker, a deputy noticed a passenger vehicle traveling east that had front windows with tint so dark that the driver couldn’t be seen.

The deputy began to follow the vehicle, which made an improper lane change near the 50-mile marker. The deputy then pulled the vehicle over near the 52-mile marker.

As the traffic stop progressed, a LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office K9 was deployed around the exterior of the vehicle for a free-air sniff. The K9 then alerted deputies to the smell of narcotics in the vehicle.

Deputies searched the vehicle and found a bag containing a white crystalline substance. The driver of the vehicle, identified by police as 53-year-old Machelle Wooddall of Stockton, Calif., was arrested and taken to the LaPorte County Jail.

Wooddall was charged with possession of methamphetamine. She remains housed in the LaPorte County Jail and is being held on a $20,005 cash-only bond.

