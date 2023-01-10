Teen arraigned in murder of St. Joe Co. corrections officer

Another teen charged in the deadly shooting is set to be arraigned on Tuesday
Braxton Bird
Braxton Bird(St. Joseph County Police Department)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 10, 2023
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - One suspect in the murder case of a St. Joseph County corrections officer has been arraigned, while another suspect’s arraignment is pending.

A feud on Snapchat last June escalated into a daylight drive-by shooting at a home in the 1900 block of Milburn Boulevard in Mishawaka. Rhema Harris, 28, was killed in the shooting. Police say she was an unintended victim who was at the home at the time visiting a friend.

Rhema Harris
Rhema Harris(St. Joseph County Police Department)

Braxton Bird, 18, and Braelyn Rios, 15, were both charged with murder, attempted murder, and criminal recklessness for their roles in the deadly shooting.

Bird was transported on Monday from the Logansport Juvenile Correction Facility, where he had been detained on a previous unrelated juvenile case, to the St. Joseph County Superior Court, where he was arraigned.

Bird was ordered to be held without bail at the Pulaski County Jail, where he will remain during the pendency of this case. His next court hearing will be an initial hearing on Jan. 17.

Meanwhile, Rios is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday morning. Rios was waived to adult court last month. He is currently being held without bail at an Indiana Department of Correction Facility.

