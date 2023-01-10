Storage units damaged in Lincoln Township fire

Lincoln Township firefighters battle a blaze in the 5700 block of Lincoln Avenue on Saturday...
Lincoln Township firefighters battle a blaze in the 5700 block of Lincoln Avenue on Saturday night.(Lincoln Charter Township Fire Department/The Herald-Palladium)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 7:05 PM EST
LINCOLN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) – Two storage units suffered extensive damage in a fire on Saturday night at a commercial building in Lincoln Township.

The Lincoln Charter Township Fire Department tells our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium that crews were called just before 9 p.m. to the 5700 block of Lincoln Avenue.

When firefighters arrived, one of nine storage units in the building was burning. They started to aggressively fight the fire before switching to defensive operations due to a roof collapse. Aerial operations were later used to extinguish the remaining fire.

Two of the storage units sustained heavy fire damage, while the remaining seven units had little or no damage. Damage estimates are unknown.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. No injuries were reported.

Heavy damage is evident at storage units in the 5700 block of Lincoln Avenue after a fire on...
Heavy damage is evident at storage units in the 5700 block of Lincoln Avenue after a fire on Saturday night.(Lincoln Charter Township Fire Department/The Herald-Palladium)

The Lincoln Charter Township Fire Department was assisted by firefighters from Royalton and Lake townships, as well as Lincoln Township Police and Medic 1.

