South Bend Symphony Orchestra holding ‘Celebration for a Dream’ concert series

(16 News Now)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 4:03 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Symphony Orchestra is kicking off its “Celebration for a Dream” concert series this week.

The concert series commemorates Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., the cultural significance of African American music, and the 60th anniversary of Dr. King’s “I have a Dream” speech.

The concert series, which begins Tuesday night, is free and open to the public, but registration is requested. You’re asked to secure your seat with the registration links listed at each location below.

Organizers say the concerts will last for 75 minutes and will not include an intermission.

CONCERTS

Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at 7 p.m.

Covenant Community Church

3025 E. Edison Rd. South Bend, Indiana 46615

Register on EventBrite 

Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at 1 p.m.

St. Joe County Public Library, (Main Branch) Auditorium

304 S. Main Street, South Bend, Indiana 46601

Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at 7 p.m.

Faith Alive Ministries

909 North Bendix Drive, South Bend, Indiana 46628

Register on EventBrite 

Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at 7 p.m.

Sweet Home Ministries

410 S Taylor St., South Bend, Indiana 46601

Register on EventBrite 

Tune into WUBS 89.7 FM to listen to the live stream on Thursday, Jan.12 at 7 p.m.

Press Release from the South Bend Symphony Orchestra:

The South Bend Symphony Orchestra partners with local churches to applaud and commemorate Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., the cultural significance of African American music, and the sixtieth anniversary of Dr. King’s “I have a Dream” speech in a series titled “Celebration for a Dream.” The public is welcome to join the Symphony’s Woodwind and String Quintets, host and Symphony Board Member Dr. Marvin Curtis, and church choirs for four events celebrating Dr. King’s life and legacy.

“These concerts bring the spirit of Dr. King and the music of the African American composers together and celebrate both in a space, which was the Black Church, where it was nurtured,” writes Dr. Curtis. “This series is also a chance to provide the opportunity for local church choirs to partner with the South Bend Symphony. We hope these concerts help to bring all the communities of South Bend together to experience and learn from each other.”

The concert series is free and open to the public, but registration is requested. Please secure your seat with the registration links listed at each location. The concerts will last for 75 minutes and will not include an intermission. Donations will be accepted.

We are grateful to Pastor Dr. Theo Williams and Covenant Community Church; St. Joe County Public Library; Pastor YPJ Miller and Faith Alive Ministries; and Bishop Erskine Jones and Sweet Home Ministries for opening their doors to host the concert series.  The series is supported by the National Endowment for the Arts, the African American Fund at the Community Foundation of St. Joseph County, and Jordan Lexus of Mishawaka.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

DTSB hosts First Fridays event

Updated: Jan. 6, 2023 at 11:47 PM EST
|
By 16 News Now and Monica Murphy
People gathered in downtown South Bend for the “Winter Wonderland” themed event.

Wednesday's Child

Wednesday’s Child: Creative Sandy

Updated: Jan. 4, 2023 at 6:14 PM EST
|
By Tricia Sloma
15-year-old Sandy is a talented artist, wants to be a fashion designer one day, and is looking for a family through the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange.

Events

19th annual ‘Hunter Ice Festival’ headed to Niles this weekend

Updated: Dec. 28, 2022 at 9:51 PM EST
|
By 16 News Now
Plans for the 19th annual “Hunter Ice Festival” in downtown Niles have been announced!

Wednesday's Child

Wednesday’s Child: Carolyn is still waiting

Updated: Dec. 28, 2022 at 6:08 PM EST
|
By Tricia Sloma
17-year-old Carolyn is sweet, likes to draw, and wants to study medicine! She is looking for a family through the Indiana Adoption Program.

Latest News

Events

Free hearing, vision screening clinics available for students in Berrien County

Updated: Dec. 27, 2022 at 5:58 PM EST
|
By 16 News Now
The Berrien County Health Department will host walk-in clinics for kindergarten through 9th-grade students who are homeschooled or attend virtually.

Wednesday's Child

Wednesday’s Child: Intelligent Andrew

Updated: Dec. 21, 2022 at 6:15 PM EST
|
By Tricia Sloma
13-year-old Andrew is smart, loves his friends, and is looking for a forever family through the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange.

What's Good

Pokagon Band, Four Winds Casinos donates 1,000 Christmas food boxes to those in need

Updated: Dec. 20, 2022 at 7:59 PM EST
|
By 16 News Now
It's a tradition that officials with Four Winds Casinos say makes the community strong.

News

Monroe Circle Community Center hosting ‘Christmas Store’ to support Michiana families

Updated: Dec. 16, 2022 at 1:57 PM EST
|
By 16 News Now and Monica Murphy
The store will be held on Friday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Holidays

South Bend to light community menorah Sunday to celebrate start of Hanukkah

Updated: Dec. 15, 2022 at 5:45 PM EST
|
By 16 News Now
Traditional treats will be served, songs will be sung, and rabbis will be on hand to offer words of reflection!

News

Wings Etc. hosting ‘Dine to Donate’ event Thursday for Humane Society of St. Joseph County

Updated: Dec. 15, 2022 at 12:12 PM EST
|
By 16 News Now
15 percent of all pre-taxed food and soft drink sales at the South Bend (Ireland Road and Cleveland Road), Mishawaka, Elkhart, Dunlap, and Osceola locations will be donated to the shelter.