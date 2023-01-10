South Bend Symphony Orchestra holding ‘Celebration for a Dream’ concert series

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Symphony Orchestra is kicking off its “Celebration for a Dream” concert series this week.

The concert series commemorates Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., the cultural significance of African American music, and the 60th anniversary of Dr. King’s “I have a Dream” speech.

The concert series, which begins Tuesday night, is free and open to the public, but registration is requested. You’re asked to secure your seat with the registration links listed at each location below .

Organizers say the concerts will last for 75 minutes and will not include an intermission.

CONCERTS

Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at 7 p.m.

Covenant Community Church

3025 E. Edison Rd. South Bend, Indiana 46615

Register on EventBrite

Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at 1 p.m.

St. Joe County Public Library, (Main Branch) Auditorium

304 S. Main Street, South Bend, Indiana 46601

Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at 7 p.m.

Faith Alive Ministries

909 North Bendix Drive, South Bend, Indiana 46628

Register on EventBrite

Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at 7 p.m.

Sweet Home Ministries

410 S Taylor St., South Bend, Indiana 46601

Register on EventBrite

Tune into WUBS 89.7 FM to listen to the live stream on Thursday, Jan.12 at 7 p.m.

Press Release from the South Bend Symphony Orchestra:

The South Bend Symphony Orchestra partners with local churches to applaud and commemorate Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., the cultural significance of African American music, and the sixtieth anniversary of Dr. King’s “I have a Dream” speech in a series titled “Celebration for a Dream.” The public is welcome to join the Symphony’s Woodwind and String Quintets, host and Symphony Board Member Dr. Marvin Curtis, and church choirs for four events celebrating Dr. King’s life and legacy.

“These concerts bring the spirit of Dr. King and the music of the African American composers together and celebrate both in a space, which was the Black Church, where it was nurtured,” writes Dr. Curtis. “This series is also a chance to provide the opportunity for local church choirs to partner with the South Bend Symphony. We hope these concerts help to bring all the communities of South Bend together to experience and learn from each other.”

The concert series is free and open to the public, but registration is requested. Please secure your seat with the registration links listed at each location. The concerts will last for 75 minutes and will not include an intermission. Donations will be accepted.

We are grateful to Pastor Dr. Theo Williams and Covenant Community Church; St. Joe County Public Library; Pastor YPJ Miller and Faith Alive Ministries; and Bishop Erskine Jones and Sweet Home Ministries for opening their doors to host the concert series. The series is supported by the National Endowment for the Arts, the African American Fund at the Community Foundation of St. Joseph County, and Jordan Lexus of Mishawaka.

