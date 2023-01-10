SBPD to seek new hires with ‘Winter Prospect Day’ in February

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department is looking to hire!

Following the success of its “Summer Prospect Days” last year, the department is holding a one-day hiring event on Feb. 18.

The “Winter Prospect Day” is offering applicants the chance to test and complete a majority of the department’s hiring process in just one day. Among the requirements will be an agility test, a written exam, and interviews.

However, this does not lessen or change the requirements to become a police officer. It just speeds up the hiring process.

If you are interested, you must submit and complete your application by Feb. 13 to be considered.

For more information and to access the application, click here.

