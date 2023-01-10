Rehab project for Angela Boulevard bridge approved

By Samantha Albert and 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 5:36 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - St. Joseph County Commissioners approved plans on Tuesday to rehabilitate the Angela Boulevard bridge in over the St. Joseph River in South Bend.

The project, which was approved unanimously, is part of the county’s major bridge rehab projects.

Officials say the bridge is in fairly good condition, but they are hoping to prolong its life with the addition of an overlay, or coating system, to fill in cracks and prevent moisture from getting in.

“By doing this overlay, it keeps out some of the water and things that gets into the deck that causes problems,” says St. joseph County Engineer Sky Medors. “And it’ll prolong the life so that we can wait a longer period of time before we have to spend some money on it again.”

Now that the project has been approved, the county says it will begin looking for a contractor. Construction is expected to begin this spring or summer.

