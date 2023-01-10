Police: 3 suspects sought in theft of $300,000 from Brinks truck

New York City police are searching for suspects in connection to money stolen from a Brinks truck.
New York City police are searching for suspects in connection to money stolen from a Brinks truck.(NYPD/LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 2:07 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
NEW YORK (Gray News) – Police in New York are searching for three suspects connected to a Brinks truck heist in front of a Chase Bank that took place in Brooklyn Friday.

New York City police said a Brinks employee was dropping off cash at the Chase Bank around 1 p.m. when two unknown individuals approached him and asked for directions.

A third individual took a duffel bag containing $300,000 in cash from the truck’s bumper while the employee was talking to the other two, according to police. The three suspects fled the scene on foot.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the three male suspects.

New York City police released images of three suspects in connection to the theft of $300,000 from a Brinks truck.
New York City police released images of three suspects in connection to the theft of $300,000 from a Brinks truck.(NYPD/LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)

The first suspect, the one who took the bag, is described as having a light complexion and slim build. He was last seen wearing a black hat, black hoodie, gray pants and black sneakers.

The second suspect is described as having a medium complexion and medium build. He was last seen wearing a black hat with a white trim, a black, hooded coat, gray pants and black sneakers.

The third suspect is described as having a medium complexion and medium build. He was last seen wearing a black hat, black mask, black jacket, black pants and a black backpack.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the NYPD or submit an anonymous tip.

