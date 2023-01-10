Officials identify pedestrian hit, killed by train in Goshen

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Officials have identified the pedestrian who was hit and killed by a train in Goshen last week.

On Jan. 3, officers were dispatched on reports of a train-pedestrian accident near the Lincoln Avenue railroad crossing. When they arrived, they found one person dead at the scene.

That person has now been identified by the Elkhart County Homicide Unit as Jonathan Simanton, 51, of Goshen.

(WNDU)

According to our reporting partners at The Goshen News, Simanton was a longtime volunteer at The Window, a Goshen-based nonprofit organization that provides food, showers, laundry, counseling services, and more to those in the community who are facing financial difficulties.

If you are a family member of Simanton or know of any of his family connections, you are asked to call the Elkhart County Homicide Unit at 574-295-2825 or the Elkhart County Coroner’s Office at 574-891-2388.

The Window is currently planning a memorial service for Simanton on Wednesday afternoon. For more information about the service, call The Window at 574-533-9680.

