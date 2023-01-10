New security measures coming to South Bend’s county-city building

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - St. Joseph County Commissioners approved stepping-up security at the county-city building.

Right now, there is only one officer and one private security guard at one door.

With this new security agreement, there will be two entrances, one for the public and one for employees. An armed guard will also be at each door, plus an additional three unarmed civilian officers will be on patrol.

“The big difference is gonna be efficiency for the public and safety for the public,” explained Michael Misch, St. Joseph County Attorney. “So, you’ll be able to get into the building faster; you’ll be able to ask questions of an individual of where you need to go and how to get there more efficiently, and then if there are any security issues, we’ll have the ability to respond faster and also this bolsters our security in the court. Our armed officers will respond to any panic buttons that are pushed on the courtside as well. So, it gives the judges an extra level of protection.”

According to the contract, the new plan starts next week.

