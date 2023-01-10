Napier Ave. sidewalk construction set to begin in April

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - The sidewalk or lack-there-of on Napier Ave. in St. Joseph Township has been a concern for residents for many years.

Now, officials with Berrien County tell us that a new sidewalk project is set to begin as soon as the weather permits.

The Napier Avenue Non-Motorized Path Project has been in the works for quite some time, but after numerous road studies, public hearings, and recent allocation of federal funds, this project is ready to connect the east side of St. Joseph to the west.

Napier Avenue has undergone lane removal and bridge restoration within the last three years, but another piece of this significant infrastructure project is about to begin.

“So right now, we’re at the beginning of the project for the Napier Ave. sidewalk improvement in St. Joseph Township,” Engineering Supervisor for Berrien County Road Department Kevin Stack said. “They are leading the efforts on (this project). We are a sponsor for the project, meaning we were the applicant, and we applied for the Act 51 money that they received.”

St. Joseph Township Manager Denise Cook tells 16 News Now that the project will cost around $720,000 ($720,480.10), with over $433,000 of that funded through federal and state grants.

The funds come directly from the Michigan Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality Improvement Program (CMAQ) federal grant and Act 51 state funds.

MDOT has been tasked with project oversight, and Abonmarche Consultants is the contractor responsible for construction, inspection, and engineering.

Wightman Architecture completed the design of the project.

Napier Ave. helps connect Berrien County to the rest of Michiana and beyond, as it intersects with I-94, M-63, M-139, and the US-31 Bypass.

This sidewalk project aims to provide a safe, shared-use path for pedestrians and bicyclists who travel the thoroughfare.

“Safety being a priority here on this corridor as it is one our busiest corridors in the county,” Stack noted.

On average, Napier Avenue handles about 19,000 vehicles daily, which is why traffic and pedestrian safety is the focal point for this project.

“We did have multiple cars vs. pedestrian fatalities out here leading to that improvement,” Stack added. “A lot of people thought it would choke the corridor down, slowing traffic down and causing backups, but it has nothing but improve that and provide a level of safety for the pedestrian.”

The sidewalks will run along Napier Ave. on both sides of the road, between Miami Road and Colfax Avenue, and locals can’t wait for it to be complete.

“It’s really important to me,” Criminal Defense Attorney and partner at Hills Law Office Jessica LaFond said. “I know there a lot of accidents and fatalities right there, so we’re looking forward to a safer commute for the people who are coming to our office, going to the courthouses, and for us, traveling back and forth to different courthouses.”

When finished, the sidewalk addition will be nearly 3/4 of a mile and include signage, sidewalk ramps, and restoration of the area.

“We have seen improvements as far as rear ends and sideswipes in the area, allowing them to get to the center turn lane,” Stack explained. “The extra wide shoulder allows pedestrians to seek refuge, but now this is an added benefit that the township is going to add the 6-foot paths along each side of it, allowing pedestrians to get completely off the roadway.”

Officials with St. Joseph Township say there could be a partial lane closure during construction, but nothing other than that is expected.

“When we’re looking at this corridor, it’s all residential for half of it, and then the other half is business, so we’re connecting one aspect to the other, allowing pedestrians to move,” Stack said. Behind us, obviously, we have the river, Napier Ave. Bridge, which was a big project this summer, the hospital sits there, downtown St. Joe, the beach. We’re providing a corridor for pedestrians to safely move from point A to point B, outside of the traveling public.”

The project is set to start on April 3, and they plan on completing it by June 30, 2023.

“And as we know, people are distracted driving all the time, so having an opportunity for people to be away from the road is helpful for all of us,” LaFond added. “Just make sure that everybody is being safe, watching out for the workers so that we don’t have any more fatalities.”

