‘MI HEARTSafe’ program seeks to prepare educators for medical emergencies

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Officials are preparing schools to respond to cardiac emergencies.

The “MI HEARTSafe” school program advocated for medical emergency preparation in Michigan schools. By recognizing the signs of a sudden cardiac arrest and responding quickly by using CPR before officials arrive, schools can support a safer environment for students, staff, and their communities.

“Preparation is key to ensuring positive outcomes during cardiac emergencies,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, MDHHS chief medical executive. “Swift action paired with access to life-saving equipment and training saves lives. Having schools trained for cardiac emergencies can help decrease the number of tragedies and prepare school employees to respond in a timely manner and avert what could be a life-threatening situation. We encourage all schools to apply for a HEARTSafe certification.”

Sudden cardiac death claims the lives of over 250 Michigan children and young adults under the age of 40 annually.

Officials are holding a virtual workshop on Tuesday, Jan. 24, to teach schools about the program and the available tools and resources to help.

