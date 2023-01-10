‘MI HEARTSafe’ program seeks to prepare educators for medical emergencies

By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 4:25 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Officials are preparing schools to respond to cardiac emergencies.

The “MI HEARTSafe” school program advocated for medical emergency preparation in Michigan schools. By recognizing the signs of a sudden cardiac arrest and responding quickly by using CPR before officials arrive, schools can support a safer environment for students, staff, and their communities.

“Preparation is key to ensuring positive outcomes during cardiac emergencies,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, MDHHS chief medical executive. “Swift action paired with access to life-saving equipment and training saves lives. Having schools trained for cardiac emergencies can help decrease the number of tragedies and prepare school employees to respond in a timely manner and avert what could be a life-threatening situation. We encourage all schools to apply for a HEARTSafe certification.”

Sudden cardiac death claims the lives of over 250 Michigan children and young adults under the age of 40 annually.

Officials are holding a virtual workshop on Tuesday, Jan. 24, to teach schools about the program and the available tools and resources to help.

For more information on the program, click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police have confirmed that the crash is now fatal.
Two dead after fatal semi crash on US-12 identified
The St. Joseph County Police Department is searching for 12-year-old Iris Moran-Walton.
St. Joseph County 12-year-old found safe
Elkhart County RV-maker brings healthcare clinic to employees at work.
Elkhart County RV-maker builds healthcare clinic for employees at work
Deputies at the scene of a murder-suicide on Jan. 7, 2023. The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office...
Family of 4 dead in Allegan County murder-suicide
Illinois man dies in LaPorte County crash

Latest News

Burst pipe forces Benton Harbor clinic to close.
Burst pipe forces Benton Harbor clinic to close
Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing is now the third largest in the game's history.
Mega Millions swells to $1.1B; drawing Tuesday night
Among the requirements will be an agility test, a written exam, and interviews.
SBPD to seek new hires with 'Winter Prospect Day' in February
Construction should begin this spring or summer.
Plans approved to rehabilitate Angela Boulevard bridge
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Another day in the 40s on Wednesday; Wet Thursday