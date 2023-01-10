Mega Millions swells to $1.1B; drawing Tuesday night

(WNDU) - Don’t forget to buy a lottery ticket… or maybe a few.

Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing is now the fifth largest in U.S. history. It’s up to $1.1 billion, or $568 million for the cash option.

The jackpot has not been won since October. This is the fourth time in four years the top prize has exceeded a billion dollars.

The drawing is set for 11 p.m. EST, and we’ll have the winning numbers on 16 News Now at 11.

It usually takes a couple hours before it’s clear if there is a winner.

