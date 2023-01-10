Medical Moment: Hazardous household plants

(WNDU) - There are some common plants that can cause serious harm to kids and animals!

From the big to the small to the light and the colorful, just about everyone has plants inside their home.

But there could be danger lurking behind the beauty.

According to the World Health Organization, 237,000 deaths were reported this year in children under five. Not from falls but from household air pollution. You’ve probably heard poinsettias are dangerous for kids and dogs. That’s true; eating it could cause you and your pets to vomit or feel nauseous. It’s not deadly. But there are some common plants that can cause some serious harm.

Some plants carry a chemical called calcium oxalate that is virtually impossible for children and animals to break down, causing kidney stones.

One such problem plant is the daffodil! The center contains lycorine. When ingested, this will cause nausea, vomiting, and extreme irritation of the mouth.

The peace lily may be tropical, but it also contains calcium oxalate crystals that kill cats when fully ingested.

And although aloe vera is thought to calm burns, it also contains saponin, which causes vomiting and low blood sugar in children and animals.

Another plant to watch out for, a bird of paradise! These orange-and-blue beauties contain hydrogen cyanide which has also been known to be poisonous to cats.

Lastly, the leafy green Pothos plant! This popular window friend contains insoluble calcium oxalates that can kill animals on contact.

For the indoor plant lovers, try swapping your toxic plants in for the Haworthia Zebra plant, a Boston fern, or Spider plant. They all live indoors and are safe for all family members.

