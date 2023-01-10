Kroc Center’s ‘Pack the Pantry’ event underway; canned foods greatly needed

By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 4:20 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Kroc Center helps those in need in Michiana.

But right now, they need your help!

That is why the “Pack the Pantry” event is underway at several Martin’s Super Markets locations across St. Joseph County! Until March 31, the Salvation Army will be collecting food donations in marked barrels at the participating Martin’s locations.

“Don’t pass the barrel without putting something in,” said Jan Marable, Director of the Kroc Center’s Family Resource Center. “Every time you’re at Martin’s, pick up something to pass along to someone else.”

The items they need specifically are:

  • Canned fruit
  • Canned veggies
  • Kid-friendly snacks
  • Low sugar fruit juices
  • Breakfast items
  • Crackers
  • Rice
  • Cereal
  • Oatmeal
  • Granola
  • Whole grains
  • Ravioli
  • Beef stew
  • Microwave meals
  • Peanut butter
  • Travel size hygiene items
  • Cleaning supplies
  • Paper towels
  • Toilet paper

Learn more about the Pack the Pantry Food Drive and see a list of the most-needed items here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police have confirmed that the crash is now fatal.
Two dead after fatal semi crash on US-12 identified
The St. Joseph County Police Department is searching for 12-year-old Iris Moran-Walton.
St. Joseph County 12-year-old found safe
Elkhart County RV-maker brings healthcare clinic to employees at work.
Elkhart County RV-maker builds healthcare clinic for employees at work
Deputies at the scene of a murder-suicide on Jan. 7, 2023. The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office...
Family of 4 dead in Allegan County murder-suicide
Illinois man dies in LaPorte County crash

Latest News

Burst pipe forces Benton Harbor clinic to close.
Burst pipe forces Benton Harbor clinic to close
Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing is now the third largest in the game's history.
Mega Millions swells to $1.1B; drawing Tuesday night
Among the requirements will be an agility test, a written exam, and interviews.
SBPD to seek new hires with 'Winter Prospect Day' in February
Construction should begin this spring or summer.
Plans approved to rehabilitate Angela Boulevard bridge
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Another day in the 40s on Wednesday; Wet Thursday