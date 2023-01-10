Kroc Center’s ‘Pack the Pantry’ event underway; canned foods greatly needed

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Kroc Center helps those in need in Michiana.

But right now, they need your help!

That is why the “Pack the Pantry” event is underway at several Martin’s Super Markets locations across St. Joseph County! Until March 31, the Salvation Army will be collecting food donations in marked barrels at the participating Martin’s locations.

“Don’t pass the barrel without putting something in,” said Jan Marable, Director of the Kroc Center’s Family Resource Center. “Every time you’re at Martin’s, pick up something to pass along to someone else.”

The items they need specifically are:

Canned fruit

Canned veggies

Kid-friendly snacks

Low sugar fruit juices

Breakfast items

Crackers

Rice

Cereal

Oatmeal

Granola

Whole grains

Ravioli

Beef stew

Microwave meals

Peanut butter

Travel size hygiene items

Cleaning supplies

Paper towels

Toilet paper

Learn more about the Pack the Pantry Food Drive and see a list of the most-needed items here.

