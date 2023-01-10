Friends remember men killed in U.S. 12 semi crash

By Maria Catanzarite
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 5:47 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A day later, two men are remembering their dependable friends who were killed in a semi crash on U.S. 12 and Portage Road.

“It just seems surreal. It seems like it’s, it’s happened to somebody else,” remarked Tim Graham.

Tim Graham lost longtime friend, Dustin Marshall, 46, of Osceola, in the Monday collision. Michigan State Police reported a fuel tanker driven by Chris Deneen, 35, of Niles, somehow crossed the median on U.S. 12 and hit Marshall’s tanker head on.

Deneen died at the scene while Marshall later died at the hospital.

Of Marshall, Graham described: “He loved Jesus. He loved his wife, and he loved his kids. He was a devoted father, so just an all-around stand up guy.”

David Bruner described his childhood friend, Chris Deneen, as “a brother,” someone who made him a part of his family when Bruner moved to South Bend.

“He was one of those friends that, like, you can call, like you can go a month. You can call, and it’s like the conversation never stopped. And he was just one of those guys that if I needed him, all it would take is a phone call, and he’s there.”

Police said the investigation is ongoing and that it appears both drivers were wearing seatbelts.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police have confirmed that the crash is now fatal.
Two dead after fatal semi crash on US-12 identified
The St. Joseph County Police Department is searching for 12-year-old Iris Moran-Walton.
St. Joseph County 12-year-old found safe
Elkhart County RV-maker brings healthcare clinic to employees at work.
Elkhart County RV-maker builds healthcare clinic for employees at work
Deputies at the scene of a murder-suicide on Jan. 7, 2023. The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office...
Family of 4 dead in Allegan County murder-suicide
Illinois man dies in LaPorte County crash

Latest News

Joe Thallemer says that 2023 will be his last year as mayor of Warsaw.
Warsaw Mayor Thallemer not seeking reelection
Machelle Wooddall
Woman arrested for meth possession after traffic stop in LaPorte County
Benton Harbor urges residents to take additional steps to rid homes of lead
Gov. Holcomb to deliver 'State of the State' address.
Gov. Holcomb to deliver 'State of the State' address
Friends of double-fatal crash victims share memories.
Friends of double-fatal crash victims share memories