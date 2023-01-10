Friends remember men killed in U.S. 12 semi crash

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A day later, two men are remembering their dependable friends who were killed in a semi crash on U.S. 12 and Portage Road.

“It just seems surreal. It seems like it’s, it’s happened to somebody else,” remarked Tim Graham.

Tim Graham lost longtime friend, Dustin Marshall, 46, of Osceola, in the Monday collision. Michigan State Police reported a fuel tanker driven by Chris Deneen, 35, of Niles, somehow crossed the median on U.S. 12 and hit Marshall’s tanker head on.

Deneen died at the scene while Marshall later died at the hospital.

Of Marshall, Graham described: “He loved Jesus. He loved his wife, and he loved his kids. He was a devoted father, so just an all-around stand up guy.”

David Bruner described his childhood friend, Chris Deneen, as “a brother,” someone who made him a part of his family when Bruner moved to South Bend.

“He was one of those friends that, like, you can call, like you can go a month. You can call, and it’s like the conversation never stopped. And he was just one of those guys that if I needed him, all it would take is a phone call, and he’s there.”

Police said the investigation is ongoing and that it appears both drivers were wearing seatbelts.

