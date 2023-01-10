Former ND linebacker Michael Stonebreaker elected to College Football Hall of Fame

By Drew Sanders and 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 2:40 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The 2023 College Football Hall of Fame class was announced on Monday, and it includes plenty of highly recognizable names, such as USC running back Reggie Bush, Florida quarterback Tim Tebow, and Syracuse defensive end Dwight Freeney.

But Notre Dame fans will also recognize the name of Michael Stonebreaker — a two-time All-American linebacker who suited up for the Fighting Irish in the late 1980s.

For his career, Stonebreaker had 220 tackles, eight pass breakups, and five interceptions — including one returned for a touchdown. He was a key member of Notre Dame’s 1988 National Championship team, picking up 104 tackles and finishing third in voting for the Butkus Award.

Stonebreaker is the 55th Notre Dame player or coach inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame, which is the most of any institution in the country. He’s the first inductee to the hall since offensive tackle Aaron Taylor went in in 2021.

Stonebreaker played three seasons in the NFL with the Chicago Bears, Atlanta Falcons, and New Orleans Saints.

