Elkhart County RV-maker builds healthcare clinic for employees at work

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart County RV-maker has put health care within walking distance of many of its workers.

“It’s so convenient, and we don’t have to leave work. We can come right across the parking lot and come right here,” said Jayco VP of Marketing Trey Miller after ribbon cutting ceremonies marked the opening of a new health clinic for workers and their family members on Jayco’s Middlebury campus. “Wasn’t feeling very well, called over and said, hey, I’d love to get in there. I feel like I have something with my sinuses. They were able to see me within a few hours. Came in and got a Z-pack and in a few days, I felt great.”

Jayco’s plants were closed Monday as part of a longer-than-usual holiday shutdown. The new clinic was open despite the latest market forecast showing RV wholesale shipments would likely drop by 22 percent in 2023 compared to 2022.

“So, we’re not going to alter or change what we do based on the economy or what’s happening,” Miller explained. “We’re going to continue to be family focused.”

Establishing a family health clinic seems like a logical move for a company that holds a 5k Run and Fun Walk on its Middlebury campus every September.

“Their families can come and use the clinic here for little or no copay. We also have a have a full array of medications they can get at little or no copay, and then they you know various procedures, lab work, things like that,” said Practice Manager Jenny Sager.

Jayco Human Resources V.P. Mark Dilworth says the clinic has seen about a dozen patients in the short time it has been open.

“We’ll, we’ve been open three full days and we’ve had people come through for some sports physicals for their schools. They were super excited because they couldn’t get into their normal doctor’s office. They were scheduled out a month and we were able to call up here and get in the same day.”

The new clinic has three wings.

Jayco has long had a weight room for workers’ use. Now it has a new one. The company has long had an occupational clinic on the grounds for workers who are injured on the job. Now it has an expanded one.

Jayco has now added the family clinic component with some family-friendly hours—open until 7:00 p.m. two nights a week and open mornings on Saturday.

Jayco is said to be just the second Elkhart County employer to offer an employee clinic. (The Goshen Community School Corporation is the other).

