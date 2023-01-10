Eight-month-old Macy boy severely injured after SUV, truck crash

(CBS46 News)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 10, 2023
MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An eight-month-old Macy boy was resuscitated after an SUV and truck collided on Tuesday morning.

According to the Indiana State Police, a preliminary investigation reveals that a Mitsubishi Outlander was being driven west on County Road 1000 N. when it stopped at a stop sign at old US-31 around 8 a.m. The SUV then proceeded into the intersection, where it was struck in the passenger side by a Ford F-250 truck heading south.

The truck had the right of way and was not required to stop.

First responders on scene noticed that an eight-month-old in the SUV was not breathing and without a pulse. Indiana State Police Captain Jeremy Kelly, along with good Samaritans, initiated CPR and regained a pulse. A five-year-old girl, also a passenger in the SUV, was taken to Dukes Memorial Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The driver, a 31-year-old woman, suffered from a neck injury, but the severity of which is unclear at this time. Both the eight-month-old and the woman were transported to a hospital in South Bend.

The driver of the truck was uninjured.

At this time, neither the use of alcohol nor narcotics is suspected as being a factor in the crash.

A crash investigation is underway.

