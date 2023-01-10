Driver of semi that hit school bus in Warsaw appears in court

By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 1:49 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A man who is accused driving a semi-truck while intoxicated, running a red light, and crashing into a school bus filled with youth hockey players in Warsaw appeared in court on Monday for a pretrial conference.

Victor Santos, 58, of New York has been charged with 26 felonies — one for each person on the bus. They include four counts of causing serious bodily injury while operating a vehicle while intoxicated and 22 counts of criminal recklessness while armed with a deadly weapon — that deadly weapon being his semi-truck.

16 members of Saint Ignatius College Prep’s JV hockey team were injured in that crash, three of them critically, when the semi ran a red light and collided with the bus at the intersection of U.S. 30 and Center Street in Warsaw back in November.

Santos and the two companies he was working for are also being sued in the crash.

On Monday, Santos’ pretrial conference was continued. He’s due back in court on Feb. 13.

Victor Santos
Victor Santos(Warsaw Police Department)

