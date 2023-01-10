Buchanan Community Schools welcomes new student resource officer

By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BUCHANAN, Mich. (WNDU) - What’s good in Michiana?

How about a new school resource officer excited to start her time on job! Buchanan Community Schools is welcoming Officer Amy Bruce.

Monday marked her first day on the job. Officer Bruce is a veteran officer who will be working closely with teachers and staff in the school system.

The program is a way to keep everyone safe!

Read more about Officer Bruce on the Buchanan City Police Department Facebook page.

