Buchanan Community Schools welcomes new student resource officer.

BUCHANAN, Mich. (WNDU) -

How about a new school resource officer excited to start her time on job! Buchanan Community Schools is welcoming Officer Amy Bruce.

Monday marked her first day on the job. Officer Bruce is a veteran officer who will be working closely with teachers and staff in the school system.

The program is a way to keep everyone safe!

Read more about Officer Bruce on the Buchanan City Police Department Facebook page.

