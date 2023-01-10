Body found along Chicago shoreline identified as Gary man

FILE
FILE(WCAX)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 10, 2023
CHICAGO (AP) - A body discovered Sunday along Chicago’s Lake Michigan shoreline has been identified as that of a Gary man, authorities said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office said Monday that the body was identified as that of John Puza Jr., 48, the Chicago Tribune reported.

Puza’s body was found Sunday afternoon by Chicago police officers who responded to a call to help a marine unit with a body in the water along North DuSable Lake Shore Drive, police said.

Puza’s cause and manner of death have not yet been determined, the medical examiner’s office said.

Detectives are investigating Puza’s death, police said.

