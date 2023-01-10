Benton Harbor urges residents to take additional steps to rid homes of lead

By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 6:40 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - The state health department is urging residents to take additional steps to get rid of lead in their homes!

Despite the city of Benton Harbor replacing lead lines in the city, there are still some extra lengths residents need to go to for a lead-free home!

This includes:

  • Receiving a free home lead inspection and abatement services to help families ensure there are not additional sources of lead in their homes from paint or plumbing.
  • Flushing plumbing in the home.
  • Cleaning aerators.
  • Using lead-reducing filters or bottled water until a home lead inspection has been completed.

Home lead services are available for all housing units, rental or owner occupied, on the Benton Harbor water supply, regardless of the age of the home. There are no household income requirements, and the services are available to single and multi-family residences. Owners of rental properties will be required to participate in cost-sharing for services.

Applications are available online at Lead Safe Home Program ALE application.  Residents also can call 866-691-5323 to obtain information.

There is also free bottled-water pick-up available for residents at the Southwest Community Action Agency at 331 Miller St.

Southwest Community Action Agency is hosting water pickup on the following dates:

  • Wednesday, Jan. 11, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Thursday, Jan. 12, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Friday, Jan. 13, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Monday, Jan. 16, CLOSED FOR HOLIDAY
  • Wednesday, Jan. 18, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Thursday, Jan. 19, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Friday, Jan. 20, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The bottled-water recycling trailer is now located at 693 Columbus Ave. on the north side of Abundant Life Church.

For questions about lead, MDHHS can be reached at 866-691-5323 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police have confirmed that the crash is now fatal.
Two dead after fatal semi crash on US-12 identified
The St. Joseph County Police Department is searching for 12-year-old Iris Moran-Walton.
St. Joseph County 12-year-old found safe
Elkhart County RV-maker brings healthcare clinic to employees at work.
Elkhart County RV-maker builds healthcare clinic for employees at work
Deputies at the scene of a murder-suicide on Jan. 7, 2023. The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office...
Family of 4 dead in Allegan County murder-suicide
Illinois man dies in LaPorte County crash

Latest News

Joe Thallemer says that 2023 will be his last year as mayor of Warsaw.
Warsaw Mayor Thallemer not seeking reelection
Machelle Wooddall
Woman arrested for meth possession after traffic stop in LaPorte County
Gov. Holcomb to deliver 'State of the State' address.
Gov. Holcomb to deliver 'State of the State' address
Friends of double-fatal crash victims share memories.
Friends of double-fatal crash victims share memories