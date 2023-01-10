Benton Harbor urges residents to take additional steps to rid homes of lead

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - The state health department is urging residents to take additional steps to get rid of lead in their homes!

Despite the city of Benton Harbor replacing lead lines in the city, there are still some extra lengths residents need to go to for a lead-free home!

This includes:

Receiving a free home lead inspection and abatement services to help families ensure there are not additional sources of lead in their homes from paint or plumbing.

Flushing plumbing in the home.

Cleaning aerators.

Using lead-reducing filters or bottled water until a home lead inspection has been completed.

Home lead services are available for all housing units, rental or owner occupied, on the Benton Harbor water supply, regardless of the age of the home. There are no household income requirements, and the services are available to single and multi-family residences. Owners of rental properties will be required to participate in cost-sharing for services.

Applications are available online at Lead Safe Home Program ALE application. Residents also can call 866-691-5323 to obtain information.

There is also free bottled-water pick-up available for residents at the Southwest Community Action Agency at 331 Miller St.

Southwest Community Action Agency is hosting water pickup on the following dates:

Wednesday, Jan. 11, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 12, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 13, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 16, CLOSED FOR HOLIDAY

Wednesday, Jan. 18, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 19, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 20, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The bottled-water recycling trailer is now located at 693 Columbus Ave. on the north side of Abundant Life Church.

For questions about lead, MDHHS can be reached at 866-691-5323 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

