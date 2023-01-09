Warsaw Mayor Thallemer not seeking reelection

WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - Joe Thallemer says that 2023 will be his last year as mayor of Warsaw.

In an announcement released to 16 News Now on Monday, the 67-year-old said that he will not seek reelection after his third term ends.

Today I am announcing that 2023 will be my last year as Mayor of Warsaw. I have made the difficult decision to not seek reelection this year. Having served three terms on City Council and now finishing my third term as mayor, it has been an honor and privilege to serve the great city of Warsaw. Having spent 24 years of elected office, I am ready to spend more time with my family and serve my community in a different manner as I am called. I am proud of what we have accomplished and even more excited for the future of Warsaw!

Prior to serving as Warsaw’s mayor, Thallemer served on the city council for three terms and on the city plan commission for 13 years.

