Warsaw Mayor Thallemer not seeking reelection

(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 6:42 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - Joe Thallemer says that 2023 will be his last year as mayor of Warsaw.

In an announcement released to 16 News Now on Monday, the 67-year-old said that he will not seek reelection after his third term ends.

Prior to serving as Warsaw’s mayor, Thallemer served on the city council for three terms and on the city plan commission for 13 years.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - This July 24, 2018, file photo shows a portion of the 1040 U.S. Individual Income Tax...
Indiana DOR: Several changes coming to the tax filing process this season
A 7-year-old girl has died from injuries suffered from a dog attack according to the East Baton...
‘Awful’: 7-year-old girl dies in pit bull attack
Illinois man dies in LaPorte County crash
The Elkhart Police Department would like to thank all who submitted tips on the identity of the...
Suspect identified in Elkhart counterfeit bill investigation
Adam Rich died at the age of 54.
Adam Rich, former ‘Eight is Enough’ child star, dies at 54

Latest News

Michael Stonebreaker nominated for 2023 College Football Hall of Fame
Michael Stonebreaker nominated for 2023 College Football Hall of Fame
Debate over reparations bill within South Bend Common Council.
Debate over reparations bill within South Bend Common Council
Fatal crash involving two semi-trucks on US 12.
Fatal crash involving two semi trucks on US 12
Allegan County father shoots, kills wife and two kids in murder-suicide.
Allegan County father shoots, kills wife and two kids in murder-suicide