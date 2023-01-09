Warsaw Mayor Thallemer not seeking reelection
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 6:42 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - Joe Thallemer says that 2023 will be his last year as mayor of Warsaw.
In an announcement released to 16 News Now on Monday, the 67-year-old said that he will not seek reelection after his third term ends.
Prior to serving as Warsaw’s mayor, Thallemer served on the city council for three terms and on the city plan commission for 13 years.
