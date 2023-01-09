Saint Joseph Health System to host hiring event for nurses, medical assistants

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Saint Joseph Health System (SJHS) is hosting an in-person hiring event on Friday, Jan. 13, for nurses and medical assistants.

It’s taking place at the Mishawaka Medical Center, located at 5215 Holy Cross Parkway, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. EST. Interviews are available for RNs, LPNs, CNAs, and Medical Assistants.

Nurses and nursing students who attend will have the opportunity to explore available positions and engage with hiring managers to learn what it means to be a part of SJHS.

Pre-registration is not required but recommended by clicking here.

