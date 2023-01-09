Reparations resolution removed from Common Council’s agenda due to missing information

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Reparatory Justice resolution that was set to be discussed by the South Bend Common Council at a meeting on Monday evening has been removed from the agenda.

In a statement released Monday morning, Council President Sharon McBride and Vice President Sheila Niezgodski said every resolution “must be accompanied by a separate cover letter from the party initiating the resolution” that provides specific information about the bill, including the bill sponsor, a requested committee to hear the bill, and dates at which the sponsor would like the bill to be heard.

The statement goes on to say the proposed resolution, which was filed last month by South Bend Councilmember Henry Davis Jr., does not have an accompanying cover letter required by law that contains that information and therefore could not be filed. Since the proposed resolution was unable to be filed, it won’t be considered at Monday’s meeting.

The resolution calls for a formal apology and for money to be invested into city’s minority communities. The resolution also calls for a truth and reconciliation group to be set up for South Bend.

The full public statement from McBride and Niezgodski regarding the removal of the reparations resolution from Monday’s meeting is provided below:

