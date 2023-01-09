Police searching for 12-year-old in St. Joseph County

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Police Department is searching for 12-year-old Iris Moran-Walton.

Iris was reported as a runaway and was last seen near the 51000 block of Lilac Road on Jan. 8 at 10:30 p.m.

Iris is approximately 5′ 3″, 100lbs., and has brown, short hair and brown eyes. Iris was last seen wearing a brown corduroy coat, a red hoodie, green sweatpants and red high-top Chuck Taylor shoes. Iris may be riding a Giant brand bicycle indigo in color.

If you have any information, please contact the St. Joseph County Police Department at 574-235-9611 or the St. Joseph County Police Detective Bureau at 574-235-9569.

