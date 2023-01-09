Police searching for 12-year-old in St. Joseph County

The St. Joseph County Police Department is searching for 12-year-old Iris Moran-Walton.
The St. Joseph County Police Department is searching for 12-year-old Iris Moran-Walton.(St. Joseph County Police Department)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 3:07 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Police Department is searching for 12-year-old Iris Moran-Walton.

Iris was reported as a runaway and was last seen near the 51000 block of Lilac Road on Jan. 8 at 10:30 p.m.

Iris is approximately 5′ 3″, 100lbs., and has brown, short hair and brown eyes. Iris was last seen wearing a brown corduroy coat, a red hoodie, green sweatpants and red high-top Chuck Taylor shoes. Iris may be riding a Giant brand bicycle indigo in color.

If you have any information, please contact the St. Joseph County Police Department at 574-235-9611 or the St. Joseph County Police Detective Bureau at 574-235-9569.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - This July 24, 2018, file photo shows a portion of the 1040 U.S. Individual Income Tax...
Indiana DOR: Several changes coming to the tax filing process this season
A 7-year-old girl has died from injuries suffered from a dog attack according to the East Baton...
‘Awful’: 7-year-old girl dies in pit bull attack
Illinois man dies in LaPorte County crash
The Elkhart Police Department would like to thank all who submitted tips on the identity of the...
Suspect identified in Elkhart counterfeit bill investigation
Adam Rich died at the age of 54.
Adam Rich, former ‘Eight is Enough’ child star, dies at 54

Latest News

Reparations resolution removed from Common Council’s agenda due to missing information
Saint Joseph Health System to host hiring event for nurses, medical assistants
Kristin Cooper from Pet Refuge joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to two puppies...
2nd Chance Pets: Chloe and Andi
Kristin Cooper from Pet Refuge joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to two puppies...
2nd Chance Pets: Chloe and Andi