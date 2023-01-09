Mishawaka PD remembers Cpl. Szuba, K9 Ricky on 13th anniversary of their deaths

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The city of Mishawaka lost a police officer and his K9 partner on this day 13 years ago.

Monday marks the anniversary of the deaths of Cpl. James Szuba and Ricky. On January 9, 2010, Szuba and Ricky were killed when their squad car was struck by a drunk driver while they were assisting with a pursuit.

Cpl. Szuba served with the Mishawaka Police Department for 7-and-a-half years. He is remembered as a great trainer who could perfectly balance seriousness and fun on the job.

