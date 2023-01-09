Mishawaka PD remembers Cpl. Szuba, K9 Ricky on 13th anniversary of their deaths

By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 5:17 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The city of Mishawaka lost a police officer and his K9 partner on this day 13 years ago.

Monday marks the anniversary of the deaths of Cpl. James Szuba and Ricky. On January 9, 2010, Szuba and Ricky were killed when their squad car was struck by a drunk driver while they were assisting with a pursuit.

Cpl. Szuba served with the Mishawaka Police Department for 7-and-a-half years. He is remembered as a great trainer who could perfectly balance seriousness and fun on the job.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - This July 24, 2018, file photo shows a portion of the 1040 U.S. Individual Income Tax...
Indiana DOR: Several changes coming to the tax filing process this season
A 7-year-old girl has died from injuries suffered from a dog attack according to the East Baton...
‘Awful’: 7-year-old girl dies in pit bull attack
Illinois man dies in LaPorte County crash
The Elkhart Police Department would like to thank all who submitted tips on the identity of the...
Suspect identified in Elkhart counterfeit bill investigation
Adam Rich died at the age of 54.
Adam Rich, former ‘Eight is Enough’ child star, dies at 54

Latest News

WNDU's Maria Catanzarite gives viewers a look at students going back to school after the...
Michiana students return to school after break, broken pipes
Jayco celebrates opening of new health clinic on campus.
Jayco celebrates opening of new health clinic on campus
Emergency crews responding to two-semi crash on US 12
Emergency crews responding to two-semi crash on US 12
Wood has served as mayor of Mishawaka for the last 12 years.
Mishawaka Mayor Wood formally files for reelection