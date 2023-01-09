Mishawaka Mayor Wood formally files for reelection

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Mishawaka Mayor Dave Wood has officially filed for reelection.

Last month, Wood announced his intention to run for another term. On Monday, he made that intent formal.

Wood has served as Mishawaka’s mayor for the last 12 years.

He told 16 News Now that the city is “being transformed” with remarkable growth in the economy and major improvements throughout the city, including infrastructure, city services, and quality of life.

Wood says population growth and business expansions have created record-breaking construction throughout the city.

Wood is the 21st mayor in the city’s history. He succeeded Jeff Rea, who is now the executive director of the South Bend Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Before being elected, Wood served on the Mishawaka Common Council for 12 years.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.