Mishawaka Mayor Wood formally files for reelection

By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 5:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Mishawaka Mayor Dave Wood has officially filed for reelection.

Last month, Wood announced his intention to run for another term. On Monday, he made that intent formal.

Wood has served as Mishawaka’s mayor for the last 12 years.

He told 16 News Now that the city is “being transformed” with remarkable growth in the economy and major improvements throughout the city, including infrastructure, city services, and quality of life.

Wood says population growth and business expansions have created record-breaking construction throughout the city.

Wood is the 21st mayor in the city’s history. He succeeded Jeff Rea, who is now the executive director of the South Bend Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Before being elected, Wood served on the Mishawaka Common Council for 12 years.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - This July 24, 2018, file photo shows a portion of the 1040 U.S. Individual Income Tax...
Indiana DOR: Several changes coming to the tax filing process this season
A 7-year-old girl has died from injuries suffered from a dog attack according to the East Baton...
‘Awful’: 7-year-old girl dies in pit bull attack
Illinois man dies in LaPorte County crash
The Elkhart Police Department would like to thank all who submitted tips on the identity of the...
Suspect identified in Elkhart counterfeit bill investigation
Adam Rich died at the age of 54.
Adam Rich, former ‘Eight is Enough’ child star, dies at 54

Latest News

Warsaw Mayor Thallemer not seeking reelection
Michael Stonebreaker nominated for 2023 College Football Hall of Fame
Michael Stonebreaker nominated for 2023 College Football Hall of Fame
Debate over reparations bill within South Bend Common Council.
Debate over reparations bill within South Bend Common Council
Fatal crash involving two semi-trucks on US 12.
Fatal crash involving two semi trucks on US 12
Allegan County father shoots, kills wife and two kids in murder-suicide.
Allegan County father shoots, kills wife and two kids in murder-suicide