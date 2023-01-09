SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - January is National Blood Donor Month, and it serves as a time to recognize that roughly three percent of the population in the United States donate blood each year.

A blood transfusion happens every two seconds in the U.S., which is why a single donation can save multiple lives.

“It’s very important for people to constantly come in and donate because when we get in those kinds of situations, we get a little nervous if you’re going to have blood if someone else needs that kind of blood type,” said Mary Ankrapp, the blood donor recruitment supervisor.

Right now, the South Bend Medical Foundation needs O-positive, O-negative and A-positive blood types.

Donors will receive a free crewneck sweatshirt.

SBMF’s new location is at 3355 Douglas Road in South Bend.

