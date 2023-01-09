January is National Blood Donor Month

National Blood Donor Month
By Melissa Stephens
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 10:25 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - January is National Blood Donor Month, and it serves as a time to recognize that roughly three percent of the population in the United States donate blood each year.

A blood transfusion happens every two seconds in the U.S., which is why a single donation can save multiple lives.

“It’s very important for people to constantly come in and donate because when we get in those kinds of situations, we get a little nervous if you’re going to have blood if someone else needs that kind of blood type,” said Mary Ankrapp, the blood donor recruitment supervisor.

Right now, the South Bend Medical Foundation needs O-positive, O-negative and A-positive blood types.

Donors will receive a free crewneck sweatshirt.

SBMF’s new location is at 3355 Douglas Road in South Bend.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - This July 24, 2018, file photo shows a portion of the 1040 U.S. Individual Income Tax...
Indiana DOR: Several changes coming to the tax filing process this season
A 7-year-old girl has died from injuries suffered from a dog attack according to the East Baton...
‘Awful’: 7-year-old girl dies in pit bull attack
Adam Rich died at the age of 54.
Adam Rich, former ‘Eight is Enough’ child star, dies at 54
The Elkhart Police Department would like to thank all who submitted tips on the identity of the...
Suspect identified in Elkhart counterfeit bill investigation
Body found in Cass County field identified
Body found in Cass County field identified

Latest News

Deputies at the scene of a murder-suicide on Jan. 7, 2023. The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office...
Family of 4 dead in Allegan County murder-suicide
Chuck Weather 1923
Chuck Weather 1923
Models show off dresses made by local dressmakers at the 38th annual Bridal Spectacular.
38th annual Bridal Spectacular returns to South Bend
Swimmers prepare to race in a 500m relay at the Tim Welsh Invitational Swim Meet.
Hundreds participate in Tim Welsh Invitational Swim Meet