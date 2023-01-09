Indiana lawmakers begin 2023 legislative session

INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - Indiana lawmakers returned to the Statehouse on Monday to begin the 2023 legislative session.

The first thing on the agenda is crafting a new state budget. Indiana writes a new state budget every two years during its long legislative session.

Lawmakers will have to balance new spending on services like education and public health while trying to grow the economy. They have until April 29 to create the new budget.

Leaders have signaled that increasing K-12 funding will be a top priority. However, as out sister station WTHR in Indianapolis reports, debates on topics such as hot-button social issues and a push for marijuana legalization could force their way to the forefront.

