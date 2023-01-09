Illinois man killed in LaPorte County crash

By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 7:22 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An Illinois man is dead following a one-vehicle crash in LaPorte County Sunday morning.

Shortly before 3:30 LaPorte County police said they were called to County Road 500 East, South of County Road 650 North.

They said 22-year-old Justin Cervi of Riverside, ill., was driving north on 500 East when he left the right side of the road.

He got back on the road but lost control and the car rolled several times, landing on its roof.

A passenger in the vehicle, 30-year-old Dillon Cervi of Justice, IIl., was pronounced dead at the scene.

Justin Cervi was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Toxicology tests are pending.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - This July 24, 2018, file photo shows a portion of the 1040 U.S. Individual Income Tax...
Indiana DOR: Several changes coming to the tax filing process this season
Police said this man shot and killed a robber inside the restaurant.
Police: Customer shoots, kills robber at Mexican restaurant, then returns stolen money to patrons
Police said it appears the husband and father, Michael Haight, shot and killed his wife Tausha,...
Utah family killed in murder-suicide was previously known to police, officials say
The Elkhart Police Department would like to thank all who submitted tips on the identity of the...
Suspect identified in Elkhart counterfeit bill investigation
A 7-year-old girl has died from injuries suffered from a dog attack according to the East Baton...
‘Awful’: 7-year-old girl dies in pit bull attack

Latest News

One dead in single-vehicle crash early Sunday in LaPorte County
LaPorte County fatal crash
Kids head back to school with a mix of sun and clouds
Get ready for more sunshine as kids head back to school on Monday!
Kids head back to school with a mix of sun and clouds
WNDU First Alert Forecast - Meteorologist Courtney Jorgensen 1-8-23
Jones has a personal connection to the YWCA that started when she moved back to South Bend with...
Sunday Morning Spotlight: South Bend Clerk’s office donation drive for the YWCA