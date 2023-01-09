Illinois man killed in LaPorte County crash

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An Illinois man is dead following a one-vehicle crash in LaPorte County Sunday morning.

Shortly before 3:30 LaPorte County police said they were called to County Road 500 East, South of County Road 650 North.

They said 22-year-old Justin Cervi of Riverside, ill., was driving north on 500 East when he left the right side of the road.

He got back on the road but lost control and the car rolled several times, landing on its roof.

A passenger in the vehicle, 30-year-old Dillon Cervi of Justice, IIl., was pronounced dead at the scene.

Justin Cervi was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Toxicology tests are pending.

The crash remains under investigation.

