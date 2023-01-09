Ice-cold shooting dooms Irish in Chapel Hill

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame women’s basketball team shot 28% en route to their lowest point total of the season and a 60-50 loss to North Carolina Sunday.

Neither team shot above 40% for the afternoon, but the Irish were particularly putrid from outside as well, going 2-22 from 3-point range.

Olivia Miles was the team’s leading scorer, posting 15 points. Sonia Citron was the only other Irish scorer in double-digits.

Lots of missed shots meant lots of rebounding opportunities, and Lauren Ebo took full advantage to the tune of a career-high 19 boards.

The loss is just Notre Dame’s 2nd this season, and their first in ACC play. They return home for another conference contest on Thursday when they host Wake Forest.

