Hundreds participate in Tim Welsh Invitational Swim Meet

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - It might be way too cold to swim outside, but the swimming season is starting to heat up.

Taking place at the Elkhart Health and Aquatics Center, over 800 youth swimmers from 6 states competed in the annual Tim Welsh Invitational Swim Meet.

Local swim team Irish Aquatics hosted the event, which since 2014, has been named after the longtime head swimming and diving coach for Notre Dame Swimming, the late Tim Welsh.

March marks the swimming championship season, so coaches say this tournament is a good mid-season check for the swimmers.

The swim meet mainly consisted of youth swimmers 18 and under, with the 11-and-up finalists swimming on Sunday.

“We’re a relatively small market for the sport of swimming,” Head Coach for Irish Aquatics Matt Dorsch said. “We don’t have the same market as the Indianapolis area, so whenever we can bring large events and good competition into our area, it’s great for our kids. Our families don’t have to travel to get to this level and then to get the outside community to be traveling in. It’s great for the area.”

Irish Aquatics Club Started in 2001 and currently swims out of Notre Dame, Penn High School, and Mishawaka High School.

“There are a couple of clubs in the area, and all the clubs give some trials. So, if you want to get interested and get in contact with one of the teams and we’re more than happy to get them started.”

Coach Welsh passed away on June 2, 2021, after battling cancer at the age of 76.

Welsh dedicated 30 years of his life to the Irish swim team and its student-athletes.

Notre Dame has since named its Swim & Dive Team Room in his honor.

Welsh’s teams won 45 Big East Conference relays and individual titles over an 18-year membership.

