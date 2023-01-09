Family of 4 dead in Allegan County murder-suicide

Deputies at the scene of a murder-suicide on Jan. 7, 2023. The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office said a man killed his wife and two kids before turning the gun on himself.(WOOD-TV)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 10:32 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. (WOOD/WNDU) – Deputies with the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office say a father shot and killed his wife and two kids before turning the gun on himself this weekend.

According to our sister station WOOD-TV in Grand Rapids, the sheriff’s office got a call in Saturday around 12:35 p.m. from a man who went to check on his family members at their home on 54th Street between 112th Avenue and 110th Avenue in Lee Township, near Pullman.

No one answered the door, but he told dispatchers he could see his unresponsive niece by looking through a window. When deputies arrived, they found Cindy Clouse, 35, Kyle Roger Hagger, 34, and their two daughters, 10 and 13, dead from gunshot wounds.

Family members later identified the two girls as 10-year-old Mackenzie and 13-year-old Autumn. Family members say Autumn would have turned 14 on Tuesday, Jan. 10.

According to their initial investigation, deputies say Hagger shot his wife and two daughters before turning the gun on himself. It’s not yet clear what led up to the shooting, which remains under investigation.

Anyone with information should call the sheriff’s office at (269) 673-0500 or Silent Observer at (855) 745-3680.

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe account has been set up for funeral expenses.

