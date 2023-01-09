Emergency crews responding to two-semi crash on US 12 in Berrien County

BERTRAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - Emergency crews are on scene after a two-semi crash in Berrien County on Monday afternoon.

According to the Michigan State Police, authorities are handling a crash involving two semi-trucks at the intersection of Portage Road and the U.S. 12 Highway.

One semi is leaking liquid propane, so residents are encouraged to avoid this portion of the highway for their safety.

16 News Now has observed a medical helicopter arrive on scene, though it is unclear at this time if there are any injuries sustained in the crash.

Emergency crews are on scene of a two-semi crash in Bertrand Township. (WNDU)

Niles troopers are handling a crash involving two semis. US 12 Hwy & Portage Rd, Bertrand Twp, Berrien Co. Injuries are unknown at this time, however, one of the semis is leaking liquid propane. For your safety, please avoid this corridor. Will continue to post follow up here. pic.twitter.com/WhwQBtPinS — MSP Fifth District (@MspSouthwestMI) January 9, 2023

Follow 16 News Now on-air and online as we continue to bring you the latest coverage on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.