Emergency crews responding to two-semi crash on US 12 in Berrien County

By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 4:33 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERTRAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - Emergency crews are on scene after a two-semi crash in Berrien County on Monday afternoon.

According to the Michigan State Police, authorities are handling a crash involving two semi-trucks at the intersection of Portage Road and the U.S. 12 Highway.

One semi is leaking liquid propane, so residents are encouraged to avoid this portion of the highway for their safety.

16 News Now has observed a medical helicopter arrive on scene, though it is unclear at this time if there are any injuries sustained in the crash.

Emergency crews are on scene of a two-semi crash in Bertrand Township.
Emergency crews are on scene of a two-semi crash in Bertrand Township.(WNDU)

Follow 16 News Now on-air and online as we continue to bring you the latest coverage on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - This July 24, 2018, file photo shows a portion of the 1040 U.S. Individual Income Tax...
Indiana DOR: Several changes coming to the tax filing process this season
A 7-year-old girl has died from injuries suffered from a dog attack according to the East Baton...
‘Awful’: 7-year-old girl dies in pit bull attack
Illinois man dies in LaPorte County crash
The Elkhart Police Department would like to thank all who submitted tips on the identity of the...
Suspect identified in Elkhart counterfeit bill investigation
Adam Rich died at the age of 54.
Adam Rich, former ‘Eight is Enough’ child star, dies at 54

Latest News

WNDU's Maria Catanzarite gives viewers a look at students going back to school after the...
Michiana students return to school after break, broken pipes
Cpl. James Szuba and Ricky
Mishawaka PD remembers Cpl. Szuba, K9 Ricky on 13th anniversary of their deaths
Jayco celebrates opening of new health clinic on campus.
Jayco celebrates opening of new health clinic on campus
Emergency crews responding to two-semi crash on US 12
Emergency crews responding to two-semi crash on US 12
Wood has served as mayor of Mishawaka for the last 12 years.
Mishawaka Mayor Wood formally files for reelection